National Table Tennis coach Nosir Bello has stated that Nigeria will record a podium finish at the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan after leading the table tennis players to seal qualification at the recently concluded Olympic qualifying tournament in Tunisia.

Bello speaking in a chat said the progress report of the players are pointers to what they can achieve at the games.

He referenced Edem Offiong’s contiguous rise as well as Quadri’s rise in ranking and competitions as confidence booster.





“When you follow the progress report of these players, you will see the quality. There is hope for us to pick a medal at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

“If you can remember last Olympic in Brazil it hasn’t happened before where Aruna Quadri made the quarter final as a top 40 player in the world.

“But I tell you this time around there is hope for Nigeria to pick a Table Tennis medal in Tokyo.”