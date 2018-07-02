Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka stunned Bulgarian sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon second round on Monday.

Wawrinka, whose ranking has slumped to 225 after knee surgery, had lost his last four matches against Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014.

But at the same tournament where he played what proved to be his last match of 2017, the 33-year-old was rejuvenated.

“It’s a great feeling to win like this on Centre Court,” said Wawrinka, twice a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon.

“I was moving well and feeling good.

“I knew it would be tough to beat a player like Grigor so my goal was to fight and focus.”

Wawrinka will next face Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano.