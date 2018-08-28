Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka conjured up some of his old US Open magic on Monday, sweeping past eighth seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-2 7-5.

The victory ensures that the Swiss kicked-off action at Arthur Ashe Stadium with an upset.

After winning the US Open in 2016 Wawrinka was unable to defend his title last year following two surgeries on his left knee.

But the Swiss, 101st in the world rankings, looked right at home on a steamy Monday as he opened his account with a ruthless performance against one of the title contenders.

It marked the second consecutive Grand Slam that Wawrinka had drawn Dimitrov.

The 33-year-old Swiss rallied from a set down in an opening round meeting at Wimbledon to snap a four match losing run to the Bulgarian.

The last time Wawrinka had appeared on Arthur Ashe he battled his way to a four-set victory over then world number one Novak Djokovic to capture his third career Grand Slam title.

There was no such drama against Dimitrov as Wawrinka was in control from the start, his opponent managing only a single break from eight chances.