Simona Halep retained the number one spot in the latest women’s rankings despite losing in the third round at Wimbledon, but below her the upsets at the grass-court major caused turmoil.

Winner Angelique Kerber jumped six places to fourth, while the two women who contested the 2017 final both fell sharply after failing to match that performance.

Venus Williams, the beaten finalist last time, lost in the third round and dropped five places to 14. Reigning champion Garbine Muguruza fell in the second round and lost four places to number seven.

The biggest gainer was Serena Williams who reached the final in just the fourth tournament of her comeback following daughter Olympia’s birth in September and leapt 153 places to 28.

Leading WTA standings:

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 7571 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6740

3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5463 (+1)

4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5305 (+6)

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5020

6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4730

7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4620 (-4)

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4550 (-1)

9. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 4485 (-1)

10. Julia Goerges (GER) 3980 (+3)

11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3787 (+1)

12. Madison Keys (USA) 3596 (-1)

13. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3525 (+1)

14. Venus Williams (USA) 2801 (-5)

15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2755

16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2555 (+1)

17. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2510 (+3)

18. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2350

19. CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) 2183 (-3)

20. Barbora Strycova (CZE) 1975 (+3)

…

28. Serena Williams (USA) 1615 (+153)