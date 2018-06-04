American Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open on Monday, shortly before she was due on court to face Maria Sharapova in a much-anticipated fourth round showdown.

The 36-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion, making a comeback after maternity leave, told a news conference she had a pectoral muscle injury.

She said: “Unfortunately I’m having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can’t actually serve it’s kind of hard to play.”