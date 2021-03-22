



Serena Williams has sold off her home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for $2.775 million, according to property records.

The stately five-bedroom mansion in South Florida quietly closed just before the new year, according to a newly filed deed with Palm Beach County.

The tennis champion never officially listed the home on the market, though updated information in the local Multiple Listing Service indicates the agency she hired planned to list the home for $2.995 million.

Given the white-hot pace of luxury home sales in South Florida in recent months, it’s very possible Ms. Williams snagged a buyer before taking the listing public.

In December, eager buyers in Palm Beach County signed 86 contracts for homes asking $1 million or more—triple the number of deals penned a year prior, according to a report this week from Douglas Elliman.





The athlete’s real estate agents, Michael Leibowitz and Andrew Leibowitz of Leibowitz Realty Group, did not return a request for comment. The two agents also represented the buyers, who also could not be reached for comment according to Global Mansion

The two-story Georgian-inspired mansion, built in 2015, overlooks a canal within the gated Steeplechase community in Palm Beach Gardens.

The grand home spans over 5,600 square feet, with marble floors, built-ins and a well-amenitized primary bedroom suite, according to the scant information available on Redfin.

A three-car garage faces the front motor court, while a large covered terrace extends from the back of the home and overlooks the pool and spa.

Ms. Williams, 39, could rightly be said to have earned some good profit from the sales haven bought to property in 2015 for $2.5 million.