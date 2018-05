Serena Williams, returning to Grand Slam tennis since her child birth last September has scaled the first hurdle at the French Open, beating 26 year old Czech player, Kristýna Plíšková.

The 23 Grand Slam winner secured victory in two sets, 7-6 6-4.

Plíšková is no pushover. She has won one singles and three doubles titles on the WTA Tour, as well as nine singles and eight doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit.