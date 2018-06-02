Serena Williams set up a mouth-watering French Open last-16 duel against bitter rival Maria Sharapova on Saturday.

Three-time champion Williams made the fourth round with a ruthless 6-3, 6-4 romp past German 11th seed Julia Goerges.

Sharapova, the 2012 and 2014 winner in Paris, was equally impressive, seeing off Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1.

Sharapova and Williams have met 21 times, with the American leading the head-to-head record 19-2 after 18 consecutive wins.

The Russian has not beaten her nemesis since 2004 — before even the birth of Twitter and YouTube.