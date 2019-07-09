<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.

“The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

Williams is in action twice later Tuesday when she faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals.

She then returns to Centre Court to partner Britain’s Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.