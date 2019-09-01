<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As her daughter Alexis Olympia turned 2 on Sunday, the 37-year-old tennis star Serena Williams shared a sweet photo from the day her baby girl was born in honor of the special day.

“The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,” she wrote alongside the image, which showed Williams cradling her newborn in her arms at the hospital while she and her husband Alexis Ohanian stood behind her.

Williams will be spending part of her daughter’s day away from home, as the athlete will be competing in this year’s U.S. Open tournament against Croatian player Petra Martić on Sunday afternoon.