



Sarah Adegoke is determined to return to the top of the Women’s ranking in the new tennis season as she targets more trophies and a spot in Team Nigeria’s African Games contingent.

In a chat, Sarah expressed hopes to participate in “more competitions” this year as well as win in those tournaments.

Yet, prime to the former Nigeria number one female tennis player, is reclaiming the position she lost to Samuel Blessing last year, and flying Nigeria’s flag in Morocco at the African Games later this year.