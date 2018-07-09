The two oldest players at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams and Roger Federer, both 36-year-old, made light work of their opponents on Monday.

Serena, who was ranked No.25 coming into the tournament after taking an extended leave to give birth, breezed past another mother on tour, Evgeniya Rodina, in two straight sets after the loss of just four games – 6-2 6-2, in just 64 minutes.

But the former world No.1 revealed at her post-match interview that the score actually flattered her. “I’m a perfectionist. I always find something wrong. I thought it was a good scoreline, but it was tougher than the score, to be honest.

“She can really hit the ball well, and that’s why she got so far. It was an interesting match, to say the least.”

Her next opponent will be Camila Giorgi, who is into her first Grand Slam quarterfinals after defeating Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 6-4.

Meanwhile the last top 10 seed in the ladies’ draw, Karolina Pliskova, has also been sent packing. The seventh-seeded player was defeated by Kiki Bertens 6-3 7-6. Also Simona Halep’s conqueror, Su-Wei Hsieh, was defeated 6-4 6-1 by Dominika Cibulkova.

In the men’s draw, world No.2 Federer was similarly in ruthless form, dismantling Adrian Mannarino 6-0 7-5 6-4.

Federer said afterward that he never got ahead of himself despite winning the first set 6-0. “I knew he was much better than that first set and I think he showed that.

“I was then able to put away a good Mannarino – because, in the beginning, he didn’t play very well but also, for me, I didn’t miss much. So I was very happy with the match. It was a bit up and down but that was due to his performance. For me, I’m very happy to be back in the second week.”