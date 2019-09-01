Swiss third seed Roger Federer, chasing his 21st Grand Slam title, advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday by routing Belgian 15th seed David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.
Federer, a five-time US Open winner, needed only 79 minutes to book a berth against the winner of a later match between 78th-ranked Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Australia’s 38th-ranked Alex de Minaur.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]