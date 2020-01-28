Roger Federer defied age and logic once again to save seven match points before beating unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in a sensational Australian Open quarter-final.
The out-of-sorts Swiss fought off form and fitness concerns before winning 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3.
World number 100 Sandgren looked set to be the lowest ranked player to reach the Melbourne semi-finals since 1991.
But third seed Federer battled to win in three hours and 28 minutes.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play Serbia’s defending champion Novak Djokovic or Canadian 32nd seed Milos Raonic in the last four.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]