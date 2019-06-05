<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Heavy rain delayed the start of play in the French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

World number one Novak Djokovic was facing German fifth seed Alexander Zverev on Court Philippe Chatrier as was defending women’s champion Simona Halep against American teenager Amanda Anisimova.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, America’s Madison Keys was due to face Australia’s Ashleigh Barty before 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem clashed with Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

The rain was forecast to continue in Paris for the rest of the day.