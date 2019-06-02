Defending champion Rafael Nadal won his 90th match at Roland Garros on Sunday as he stormed into the quarter-finals for the 13th time.
Nadal, bidding for a 12th title at the tournament, swept past Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
In what will be his 38th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, the 32-year-old Spaniard will face either Japan’s Kei Nishikori or Benoit Paire of France for a semi-final place.
Nadal has only been defeated twice in his French Open career and the 78th-ranked Londero never looked like becoming the third.
