Rafael Nadal claimed an 11th French Open title on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 demolition of Dominic Thiem despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of the final.

The 32-year-old world number one now has 17 Grand Slam titles, just three behind great rival Roger Federer.

Nadal endured a nervy conclusion to the final, however, when he needed treatment in the fourth game of the third set for a finger injury before sealing victory on a fifth match point when Thiem fired a backhand long.

“It’s really incredible. I played a great match against a great player,” said Nadal.

“I had tough moment in the third set with cramps in my hand. I was very scared but that’s sport — it was very humid.

“To win 11 times here — it’s fantastic and not something I ever dreamed of.”

Nadal joins Australia’s Margaret Court as the only player to win 11 titles at the same major.

Victory also took Nadal’s record at Roland Garros to 86 wins and just two losses.

For Thiem, playing in his first Slam final, it was a tremendous letdown for a player who is the only man to have beaten the Spaniard on clay in the last two years.