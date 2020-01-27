<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rafa Nadal tamed a spirited challenge from Nick Kyrgios with a superb performance to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 12th time.

But this fourth round showdown between the world No.1 and the Aussie bad boy lived up to the pre-match hype before the Spaniard won 6-3 3-6 7-6 7-6.

He leaped to joy after sealing the win before the two respectfully shook hands at the net.

Nadal, who will face Dominic Thiem in the last eight, said: “It was a very tough match.

“It seemed in the beginning I had it under control but against Nick you are never under control because if you make mistakes like I had in the second set and then he has the break it is very difficult to break him again.





“It happened again in the fourth. He played a good game. I played a scary game at 5-4. That is part of sport. You accept that and then I try to recover mentally and try to find again the level of my tennis at 6-5 and for the tiebreak.

“What I can say about Nick? I think when he playing like today with this positive attitude, he gives a lot of positive things to our sport. So encourage him to keep working like this.

“Honestly he is one of the highest talents that we have in this tour and I like the Nick Kyrgios during the whole of this tournament.”

