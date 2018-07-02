Spain’s Rafael Nadal retained the top spot in the men’s ATP rankings in front of his old rival Roger Federer as Wimbledon kicks off on Monday.

However eight-time champion Federer is the favourite to win the tournament, which would see him oust Nadal for the World No.1 position.

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who has yet to get past the last 16 at the tournament, is in third position.

ATP rankings as of July 2:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8770 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8720

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5755

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5080

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5060

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4780

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3835

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3635

9. David Goffin (BEL) 3110

10. John Isner (USA) 3045

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2435

12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2145

13. Sam Querrey (USA) 2130

14. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2120

15. Jack Sock (USA) 2110

16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2030

17. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (+1)

18. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1855 (+1)

19. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1835 (+1)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1745 (+1)