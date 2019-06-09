<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rafael Nadal now has a dozen French Open titles after he crushed Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 in Sunday’s final at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard has set another remarkable record with Sunday’s feat as he became the first player to ever win the same grand slam 12 times.

Nadal overcame Thiem a year ago to reach No. 11 and he has done that again to justify the tag ‘King of Clay’ that he has long been nicknamed.

Nadal is now an 18-time grand slam champion and the 33-year-old for the first time is now within two grand slams of Roger Federer, the man he eased past in their headline semifinal Friday.

If the 37-year-old Swiss doesn’t win another major, Nadal could get to 20 just by wracking up more victories at Roland Garros.