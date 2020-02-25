<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Engr. Tikon Ishaku, has tipped Nigerian duo of Quadri Aruna and Jide Omotayo for glory and to progress from their respective quarter final pairings against Togo’s Kokou Fanny and Egyptian Omar Assar respectively at the ongoing ITTF Arica cup top 16 in Tunisia.

Ishaku speaking in a chat with newsmen expressed strong optimism that he earnestly believes Olajide Omotayo wouldn’t have it impossible to edge Egyptian Omar Assar after having beaten another highly rated Egyptian Ahmed Saleh last year at the All Africa games in Morocco.





“If Jide could take a classy player like Saleh of Egypt out in Rabat, Omar is not a threat to him and so I am confident of him. If I can fear any player in Egypt it’s not Omar, its Saleh but Jide was able to handle him in Rabat so it’s not going to be something new, Table tennis anything can happen. But as for my boys, I am confident on them.”

Quadri Aruna vs Kokou Fanny 12:30noon

Omar Assar vs Olajide Omotayo 12:30

Female Quarter final

Garci Fadwa (Tun) vs Edem Offiong 11:30am