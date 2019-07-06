Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time in five years on Saturday.
Czech sixth seed Kvitova defeated Poland’s Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.
Kvitova last made the last 16 in 2014 when she won her second title having also been champion in 2011.
