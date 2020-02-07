<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Oyinlomo Quadre is yet to drop a set in her quest for glory at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Grade Three tournament holding in Pretoria, South Africa, as the national junior champion hit the final of the singles and doubles event of the tournament.

The 16-year-old continued her good form with another convincing win over Tunisia’s Feryel Ben Hassen in one of the semifinal matches played on Thursday.





Bent on clinching the title, Quadre demolished her Tunisian opponent 6-0, 6-2 to remain one of the players yet to drop a set in the competition.

In the final, she will take on France’s Nahia Berecoechea, who also edged out number one seed Morocco’s Yasmine Kabbaj 6-4, 6-4.

In the doubles, Quadre, who is still at the ITF High Performance Camp in Morocco, partnered Morocco’s Salma Loudili and they had to work hard for their victory in the semifinal against France’s Nahia Berecoechea and South Africa’s Delien Kleinhans on court four.