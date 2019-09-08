<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Serena Williams attempted a late rally on Saturday night but it was not enough to save day as she was beaten 6-3, 7-5 in the U.S. Open women’s final by Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu with her heroic feat has become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 19-year-old held her nerves to beat the legendary Serena Williams.

Williams, 37, was playing for her 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would have tied Margaret Court’s all-time record. But she failed in that bid again.

On Saturday, Andreescu won the first set when Williams double-faulted with the young Canadian holding advantage.

The second set was quite tense as the American tennis legend attempted a spirited fightback. But, in the end, it was the young Canadian that prevailed.

Before Saturday’s outing, Andreescu also beat Williams in the Rogers Cup final last month when the American withdrew due to injury.

Andreescu defeated Taylor Townsend, Caroline Wozniacki, Kirsten Flipkens, and Katie Volynets on her way to the final.

Since her return to the court after giving birth, Williams has lost in four Grand Slam finals.