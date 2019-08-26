<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After missing the first opportunity to make it to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Aruna Quadri and other African players will be heading to Tunisia early next year for the African Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Tunisia was chosen ahead of Algeria during the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) held in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday, August 25, 2019.

13 delegates who formed the quorum at the AGM, voted with Tunisia getting eight votes, while Algeria got five votes to concede the hosting rights to Tunisia.

Egypt had already secured the sole slot for a team event for Africa and two of its players are expected to compete in the singles and doubles event of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while the qualifying tournament in Tunisia will produce another four male and four females to complete African slots for the Games in Japan.

Nigeria narrowly lost the slot to Egypt in men and women event at the final of the 12th African Games, with Egypt winning the two events at 3-2 as Omar Assar and Dina Meshref spearheading the North African triumph.

Quadri will be joined by players from Tunisia, Congo Brazzaville and others at the Qualifying Tournament in Tunisia and each nation is expected to register two men and two women for the qualifying tournament. Four men and four women will qualify for Tokyo from Tunisia.

According to the President of Tunisia Table Tennis Federation (TTTF), Lotfi Guerfel, the country has the requisite experience to stage a befitting tournament. “We have the required experience to stage a world-class tournament and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament would not be an exception. We will be hosting the African Top 16 Cup as well and we are ready to welcome the whole continent,” the TTTF boss said.

Madagascar is expected to host the 2020 Africa Cadet and Junior Championships, while Cameroun will stage the African Senior Championships.