Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.
“Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19,” read a statement from his staff. “He is not showing any symptoms,” it added.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]