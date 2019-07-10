Four-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the ninth time on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over David Goffin of Belgium.
The world number one secured his 70th match win at the tournament and will be playing in his 36th semi-final at the majors.
Defending champion Djokovic will face either Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut or Guido Pella of Argentina for a place in Sunday’s final.
