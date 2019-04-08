<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Novak Djokovic moves into his 20th week as world number one on Monday as the clay season gets underway.

The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal while third-placed Alexander Zverev will hope to pick up points at the Marrakech claycourt event this week when Britain’s Kyle Edmund will hope to make moves to regain his place in the top 20.

ATP rankings at April 8

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,200

7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240

9. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3,225

10. John Isner (USA) 3,085

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,015

12. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,810

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,345

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,295

15. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,140

16. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,021

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,930

18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1,885

19. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,875

20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1,820

Selected

22. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1,680