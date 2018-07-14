Novak Djokovic will face Kevin Anderson in his fifth Wimbledon final after the three-time champion beat world number one Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 10-8 on Saturday.

Djokovic led by two sets to one when play was halted on Friday evening and the Serb returned under the Centre Court roof to win the second longest men’s semi-final in Wimbledon history at five hours and 14 minutes.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner, who lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2011, 2014 and 2015, is back in a major final for the first time since the 2016 US Open.