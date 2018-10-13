



Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has beaten Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the final of the Shanghai Masters and replace Roger Federer as world number two.

The 14-time grand slam champion defeated his German opponent 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and will face Borna Coric of Croatia in Sunday’s final.

Coric beat roger Federer 6-4 6-4 to reach his first final at masters 1000 level.

Djokovic, 31, is on a 17-match winning streak, a run that includes titles at the US Open and Cincinnati Masters.

The Wimbledon champion last lost a match in the Rogers Cup third round on 10 August.

“Being number two after this tournament is also a great achievement, considering the first four, five months of the year and considering I had the [elbow] surgery,” said 14-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

“Where I was about four months ago and where I am today is quite an extreme opposite.

“I’m just cherishing that achievement and every moment spent on the court.”