Nigeria’s table tennis sensation Aruna Quadri has been ruled out for three weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The African one table tennis player injured his hamstring last week during the Olympics qualifiers in Tunisia and hes expected to return towards the end of March or early April.

The injury is another major set back for the former Nigerian who failed to book his ticket in the Olympic qualifiers after shocking defeat to Senegalese Ibrahim Diaw.





The world number 18 was stunned by the 40 year old Saleh in the final of 2020 ITTF African cup by 40 year old Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh who claimed the historical win after winning the 4-3 in Tunisia last Wednesday.

Saleh defeated Quadri to end his nine years wait without the African cup title when he cruised to a tough 4-3( 11-6,5-11,11-9,6-11,11-9,9-11,11-3) win over Aruna Quadri.