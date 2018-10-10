



Nigerian players have been dumped out from the ongoing Lagos Open Tennis Championship at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

The Nigerians fell like a pack of cards to the foreign players in the first round of the tournament.

In some of the matches decided, Zimbabwe’s Lock Benjamin out-stroked Thomas Otu by 6-2,6-2, Tom Jomby from France thrashed Clifford Enosoregbe by 6-3,6-2, Klegou, Alexis of Benin defeated Nigerian born Ireland player Adebola Obasoto by 6-0,6-4, Nastja Kolar from Slovenia pummeled Osabuohien Adesua by 6-0,6-0.

In other games, Slovakian Mihalikova Tereza battered Akingbade Ronke by 6-0,6-0, Bulgaria’s Terziyska Julia sent packing Nigerian born Briton, Tiffany William by 6-0,6-2, just as Indian Yadlapalli Pranjala walloped Aanu Aiyegbusi by 6-0,6-0.

Speaking after the tie, Nigerian born US-based tennis player, Ayeni Olukayode Alafia Damina has lauded the organisers of the Lagos Open Tennis Championship.

The 19-year-old player said; ”I’m so happy playing this tournament second time. There is high level of competitiveness in the Lagos Open.

This is so because any tournament in the range of $25,000 always see tough players coming around to play.

“I didn’t do badly judging from the time I arrived the country two days ago and the time I played today. I have not been able to aclimatize very well. But I was so happy playing in the tournament

“I was here in 2015 and I can see that the organisational aspect has gone professional from the venue and the hotel. I think the organisers can improve on what is on ground now for future tournaments.”