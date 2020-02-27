<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Engr. Tikon Ishaku, has assured that Nigeria will have nothing to worry about as far as qualifying her Table Tennis players for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ishaku speaking in a chat with newsmen ahead of the Africa Table Tennis Olympic qualifiers which starts immediately later today through to the 29th February still in Tunisia says he is confident and optimistic that Nigerian players will seal qualification spots at the Olympics qualifying tournament.





“The same spirit they’ve demonstrated is the same spirit they will demonstrate to the Olympics qualification. I am optimistic, very confident we are going to qualify God been with us. They should continue to pray for us and have confidence in us.”