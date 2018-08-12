Chinese representatives are leading the gold-hail at the 2018 Nigeria Open.

Guo Yan and Wang Shaobo on Saturday won gold in the U21 men and women’s singles finals.

Shaobo defeated India’s Bhanja Ronit in three straight sets, Yan defeated her Chinese counterpart, Fan Siqi, after a four-set thriller.

China have now won two medals at the ongoing tournament while India has one.

Nigeria, the host nation, is yet to win any medal.