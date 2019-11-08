<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite Aruna Quadri’s spirited effort to ignite Nigeria’s comeback against star-studded Chinese Taipei, the Nigerian team lost 3-1 to exit the 2019 ITTF Team World Cup holding in Tokyo, Japan

It was world number 10, Yun-Ju Lin heroics that halted the West African team’s comeback in the game with victories over Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo.

Quadri tried to propel his team with a win during the emcounter, but it was not enough as Chinese Taipei booked their place in the next round with an overall 3-1 win.

In the doubles match, the pair of Quadri and Omotayo were in the driving seat against Cheng-Ting Liao and Chien-An Chen at 2-1 (11-9, 13-15, 11-7) but their opponents put the encounter beyond them with 11-9, 11-6 win to claim a 3-2 victory that propelled the Asian giant in the win.

Abiodun’s tie against Lin Jun-Ju was one-sided with the youngster claiming an emphatic 3-0 (11-7, 11-7,11-2) over the Nigerian.

Quadri Aruna hit back for Team Nigeria as he beat Chinese Taipei’s Chen Chien-An 3-2 (11-8, 12-10, 7-11, 2-11, 11-9) to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Young prodigy Lin Yun-Ju wrapped up the win for his country when he beat Omotayo in straight set (11-3, 11-5, 11-3), which meant Chinese Taipei finished second in Group A while Nigeria settled for third spot.

Yun-Ju Lin has admitted that Quadri nearly scuttled their chance of advancing to the second round.

The world number 10 told newsmen at that he was happy leading his team to overcome the African Champions.

“We were aware of the quality of the Nigeria players and we were a bit nervous before the match particularly in the doubles. But my teammates were able to win the tie to give us an edge. Despite taking the lead, we were not still comfortable until I won the second match.

“But when Aruna Quadri turned up in the third game and he defeated my teammate, I knew our chance was threatened. But I had to go back to the table to complete the 3-1 to take us to the quarterfinal,” the teenager admitted.