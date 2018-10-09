



US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Monday set her sights on Olympic glory in 2020 as she became only the second Japanese woman to reach number four in the world rankings.

The fast-rising tennis star, who turns 21 on Sunday, has already become Japan’s first Grand Slam singles champion after she stunned Serena Williams in New York last month.

And on Monday, she rose to a career-high ranking of four to become the top ranked Japanese woman since Kimiko Date in 1995.

Now she is targeting a strong performance at the WTA Finals Singapore later this month and she could yet finish her standout season as the top placed Japanese woman of all time.

Looking further ahead the Osaka-born dual US-Japanese national, who represents the country of her birth in tennis, has her eyes on the Tokyo Olympics.

“Everyone is really excited in Japan for the Olympics,” she told reporters at the WTA Hong Kong Open, which she has been forced to withdraw from with a back injury.

“I know that everyone – all the Japanese players – wants to do well and of course I share that same feeling.”