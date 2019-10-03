<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Naomi Osaka set up a potential first meeting with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu after winning the last 10 games to surge into the China Open quarter-finals Thursday.

The two young stars of women’s tennis will clash in the last eight in Beijing if the 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu wins her match later Thursday against qualifier Jennifer Brady.

The 21-year-old Osaka, the reigning Australian Open champion, barrelled into the quarters with a convincing 6-4, 6-0 victory over the unseeded American Alison Riske.

The Japanese was broken early in the first set, but then reeled off 10 games in a row in venomous fashion.