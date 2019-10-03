Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates during her women’s singles final match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Osaka on September 22, 2019. Jiji Press - AFP

Naomi Osaka set up a potential first meeting with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu after winning the last 10 games to surge into the China Open quarter-finals Thursday.

The two young stars of women’s tennis will clash in the last eight in Beijing if the 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu wins her match later Thursday against qualifier Jennifer Brady.

The 21-year-old Osaka, the reigning Australian Open champion, barrelled into the quarters with a convincing 6-4, 6-0 victory over the unseeded American Alison Riske.

The Japanese was broken early in the first set, but then reeled off 10 games in a row in venomous fashion.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories