



Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has taken a swipe at critics who came at her over a recent photo-shoot in swim suit

Most of the critics have this completely innocent image of Japanese and would have preferred she maintained the status quo at all times.

But Osaka taken aback by the reactions said she is “creeped out” by fans who urge her to maintain her “innocent image” in response to social media comments on a recent swimwear photo-shoot just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting at me to maintain my ‘innocent image’ and ‘don’t try to be someone your not’,” Osaka said in a tweet.

“You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?

In May this year, Osaka had become the highest paid female athlete in the world, topping American great Serena Williams.

According to Forbes, Osaka had earned $37.4 million in the past 12 months from prize money and endorsements, $1.4 million more than Williams, setting an all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year. Maria Sharapova previously held the record with $29.7 million in 2015.





Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, ranks No. 29 on the 2020 Forbes list of the world’s 100 top-paid athletes while Williams is No. 33.

Born in Japan to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, Osaka has lived and trained in the United States since she was three years old.

She came to prominence at the age of sixteen when she defeated former US Open champion Samantha Stosur in her WTA Tour debut at the 2014 Stanford Classic.

Two years later, she reached her first WTA final at the 2016 Pan Pacific Open in Japan to enter the top 50 of the WTA rankings.

Osaka made her breakthrough into the upper echelon of women’s tennis in 2018 when she won her first WTA title at Indian Wells.

Later in the year, she defeated 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams in the final of the US Open to become the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Osaka is known for her multi-ethnic background and her shy, candid personality which probably explains while her crirics were jolted by the photo-shoot.