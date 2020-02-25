<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has applauded Elizabeth Anyanacho, who is the first Nigerian female to qualify for Taekwondo in 16 years and second female ever Taekwondo Olympian for the country as well as table tennis player, Cecilia Edem Effiong.

He said their qualifications have further raised the hope of a good outing at the games.





The Minister also reiterated the need to catch athletes at a very young age considering the fact that Anyanacho, who has been part of an active high performance taekwondo programme aimed at producing international champions and Olympians, started Taekwondo at age 15.

She is making history at 20 as the second female to fly the Green-White-Green flag in the Olympics since Athens 2004.

Elizabeth Anyanacho, a 300 level student of Statistics at the Federal University of Technology Owerri, is the current national champion and the 2019 African Games.