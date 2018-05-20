Canada’s Milos Raonic, who has been battling a knee injury, pulled out of the French Open on Sunday.

The French Open starts in Paris next Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am withdrawing from @rolandgarros,” wrote the 27-year-old on Twitter.

“I have many great memories there, but I know I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court.

“Thank you all for your support and see you soon on the grass.”

The world number 22, a Wimbledon runner-up in 2016 and who reached the French Open quarter-finals in 2014, had withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters in April with a knee injury before his third round match.

He returned for the Madrid Masters where he lost in the third round to compatriot Denis Shapovalov.

