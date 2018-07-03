Former champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday by world number 132 and fellow Russian Vitalia Diatchenko.

It was Sharapova’s first ever defeat in the opening round at the All England Club and it came as she made her return to the tournament after a three-year absence.

She went down 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 having led by a set and 5-2.

Diatchenko, who came through qualifying, will face Sofia Kenin of the United States for a place in the last 32.