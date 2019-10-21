<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The heavy downpour in Lagos and its environs yesterday has forced the final matches of the 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship to be postponed till today.

The matches of the men and women’s singles were supposed to start by 1pm, but the rain staryed just before serve off and the ITF Supervisor, Patrick Kamuhia in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced the postponement of the finals which will now begin by 10am today.

The matches start with the women’s singles involving Indian Riya Bhatia and Slovenia’s Nastja Kolar. it will be followed by the men’s singles final between Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Calvin Hemery from France.

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwolu-Olu of Lagos is expected as special guest as well as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.