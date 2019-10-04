<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahead of the 2019 Lagos Open International Tennis Championship, Nigeria youngster Oyinlomo Quadre is confident of ending on a high and posited her compatriots would be ready to challenge their foreign counterparts.

The tournament will serves off on October 7 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Lagos Island.

In the meantime, the 16-year-old Quadre who is the highest ranked Nigeria female player in the world said at the tournament’s presser that she was poised to best her second round finish of 2018.

“I think the amount of work I had put in this year coupled with my performance, I believe I can go beyond the second round to play in the quarterfinal this year,” the teenager explained. “There is no doubt that it is a tall order but I am ready to put my words to action when the tournament starts on Monday.”

Quadre will also partner Adesuwa Osabuohien in the women’s doubles.

Meanwhile, organisers informed this year’s tournament would kick off with the junior clinic which is one of the legacies of the competition; amidst plans by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to upgrade the status of the tournament following the recommendation by the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF).

“I told you last year of our resolve to move up the ladder to the Association of Tennis Professionals Challenge Circuit (ATPCC),” stated the Tournament Director Wale Oladunjoye.

Also, the application has been made through NTF, the owners of this championships and it is receiving favourable consideration. For now, the tournament is now known as F25 tournament for both men and women events.”

The total prize money of $100, 000 for the two-week tournament with players sharing $50, 000 each week, while every player that features in the main draw is entitle to share from the purse.