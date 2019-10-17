<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s aspiration at the 2019 Lagos Open International Tennis Championships suffered a major setback on Wednesday with Oyinlomo Quadre and Blessing Samuel the only players to qualify for the second round in the singles’ event.

It was a mass exit for Nigerian players with Quadre and Samuel the only ones remaining in the tournament. Two of the county’s best male players – Slyvester Emmanuel and Joseph Imeh – had to retire due to injury.

Other Nigerians who tasted defeat in the first round of the men’s singles are Emmanuel Paul, Emmanuel Idoko, Abayomi Phillips, Michael Osewa Godgift Timibra and Wilson Igbinovia.

Also, in the women’s singles, Ronke Akingbade lost to Slovenia’s Nastja Kolar 6-1, 6-0, while Denmark-based Nigerian, Divine Nweke lost 6-0, 6-0 to Quadre. Samuel beat her compatriot – Jumai Mohammad 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

Twenty-year-old Tunisian Aziz Ouakaa caused an upset in the first rounds as he stopped his opponent from Ukraine in a t thrilling game. Quakaa, a first timer in the Lagos Open Tennis defeated tournament’s 7th seed, Eric Vanshelbosim 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.