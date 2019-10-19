Nigeria’s Oyinlomo Quadre lost her quarter final game yesterday to Ukrainian opponent, Strakhova Valeriya, in the ongoing second leg Lagos Open Tennis at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Nigeria’s Oyinlomo Quadre lost her quarter final game yesterday to Ukrainian opponent, Strakhova Valeriya, in the ongoing second leg Lagos Open Tennis at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

In a match that lasted 2 hours 35 minutes, Quadre took the first set 7-5 but the Ukrainian stormed back to win the last two set 6-3, 6-1.

In other quarter final matches in the women’s singles, top seed Mendez Seone from Austria lost 6-4, 6-0, 6-0 to sixth seed Bhatia Riya in a game that lasted for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Tournament fifth seed, Bhosale Rutuja from India upset Samir Sandra from Egypt, who is the tournament’s number three seed in straight set of 6-2, 6-0 to book a semi-final ticket.

Brazilian Luara Pigozzi who was runner up in the final last week failed to make it to the semi-final as she was beaten by Nastja Kolar from Slovenia in 2-6, 6-5, 5-7 game.

In the men’s singles, Zimbabwe’s Takanyi Garanganga beat Frenchman Gianni Mina 6-0, 6-4. Calvin Hemery from France defeated Benjamin Lock in straight set of 6-3, 6-0. Tunisian Aziz Quakaa defeated brother Dougaz 5-7, 6-4, 4-2.

Semi-final matches will hold today with the grand finale coming up on Sunday with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expected to declare the competition closed.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories