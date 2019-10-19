<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Oyinlomo Quadre lost her quarter final game yesterday to Ukrainian opponent, Strakhova Valeriya, in the ongoing second leg Lagos Open Tennis at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

In a match that lasted 2 hours 35 minutes, Quadre took the first set 7-5 but the Ukrainian stormed back to win the last two set 6-3, 6-1.

In other quarter final matches in the women’s singles, top seed Mendez Seone from Austria lost 6-4, 6-0, 6-0 to sixth seed Bhatia Riya in a game that lasted for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Tournament fifth seed, Bhosale Rutuja from India upset Samir Sandra from Egypt, who is the tournament’s number three seed in straight set of 6-2, 6-0 to book a semi-final ticket.

Brazilian Luara Pigozzi who was runner up in the final last week failed to make it to the semi-final as she was beaten by Nastja Kolar from Slovenia in 2-6, 6-5, 5-7 game.

In the men’s singles, Zimbabwe’s Takanyi Garanganga beat Frenchman Gianni Mina 6-0, 6-4. Calvin Hemery from France defeated Benjamin Lock in straight set of 6-3, 6-0. Tunisian Aziz Quakaa defeated brother Dougaz 5-7, 6-4, 4-2.

Semi-final matches will hold today with the grand finale coming up on Sunday with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expected to declare the competition closed.