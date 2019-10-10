<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





South Africa’s Isabella Kruger, 14, created a major upset, when she defeated No. 1 seed in the women’s category, Valeriya Strakhova, in the first round of the Lagos Open International Tennis Championships.

The game, played at the centre court of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Court, Onikan saw Kruger win the game 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes.

Strakhova looked set to win the match, taking the first set 6-3, before Kruger turned the game on its head.

She quickly dispatched the Ukrainian 6-0 in the second set to take the game to one set apiece.

The third set was however tighter, as Strakhova tried her best to stay in the match, before Kruger got a decisive break in the seventh game of the set for 4-3 up. She eventually went ahead to win the game 6-4 to complete her upset.

She will play Lexie Stevens from Holland in the second round. The second game on the centre court saw Kruger’s sister, Zoe, also making it to the second round.

The 17-year old advanced after defeating Tunisian, Chiraz Bechri in 6-4, 6-4.