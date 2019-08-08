<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the annual ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open a table tennis tournament that has drawn over 30 countries to the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the hosting of the tournaments has put Lagos on the world map, with players across the world, eager to be part of it.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We want to continue to raise the bar so that other countries will continue to come to Lagos to compete. We will not relent in our efforts to empower our youths – this has been part of our campaign promises to support our youths in actualising their dreams through sports. Wahid Oshodi has made Lagos State proud and taken table tennis to a greater heights in Nigeria and Africa at large. Our commitment to the sport will not dwindle and we assure ITTF that we will do our best to make the tournament more glamorous in coming years,” Sanwo-Olu said.

It was an unusual atmosphere on day one at the ongoing tournament as recently crowned Junior League National champion, Okanlawon Usman thrilled fans, beating former national champion Omeh Amadi in the second group game of the men’s singles.

Okanlawon who defeated Amadi by 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 3-11, 12-10 (3-2) and he felt excited over his victory.

“This is my first time of meeting Amadi on the table, I was told that I should play with confidence and I did that, which made me beat him. I look forward to playing with the likes of Aruna Quadri and many stars.”

Former champion, Solanke Azeez hopes to get a place on the podium this time as he says no one seems to be a threat to him this year.

“I don’t see any threat because I know all the players in the U-21 category and they know me too. I have been training so hard for this tournament and, hopefully I will get a medal this time,” he said. In the men’s singles, I will try to do my best and I also promise to be a good ambassador of my fans,” he said.