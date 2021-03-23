



Juan Martin Del Potro is to undergo another knee operation in a bid to play at the Olympics.

The former US Open champion has not played competitive tennis since fracturing his kneecap at Queen’s Club in 2019.

Argentinian Del Potro, 32, has undergone three knee operations since then and lost his father, aged 63, in January.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hey there! I wanted to say hello and tell you I’m currently in Chicago. I’ve been consulting Dr Jorge Chahla and the news is that tomorrow I’ll undergo another surgery on my knee.





“We’ve tried conservative therapy but the pain is still there. He knows I want to play tennis again and be able to play the Olympics, so we agreed that surgery should be done as soon as possible.

“Of course, these last few weeks weren’t easy for me. Everything’s so hard since my father’s passing. But also, I feel the strength he sends me fromt above. I had this day in which I woke up and called the doctor. I knew I had to try again.

“I hope I can overcome this painful situation. I won’t stop trying. Of course, your messages and best wishes are always welcomed. Thanks for the love. Take care.”