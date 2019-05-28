<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro recovered from a set down against Chilean Nicolas Jarry to ease into the French Open second round on Tuesday.

The former US Open champion, who only returned to action after a knee injury earlier this month, came through his opening match in Paris 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

Del Potro has shown good form on clay in the last two years, reaching the 2018 semi-finals at Roland Garros before losing to Rafael Nadal.

The Argentinian will face either Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka or American Mackenzie McDonald in round two.