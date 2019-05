Eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro recovered from a set down against Chilean Nicolas Jarry to ease into the French Open second round on Tuesday.

The former US Open champion, who only returned to action after a knee injury earlier this month, came through his opening match in Paris 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

Del Potro has shown good form on clay in the last two years, reaching the 2018 semi-finals at Roland Garros before losing to Rafael Nadal.

The Argentinian will face either Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka or American Mackenzie McDonald in round two.