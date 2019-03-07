



Nigeria’s table tennis sensation Olajide Omotayo is now fifth best player on the continent following the release of March 2019 ITTF ranking released on Sunday.

The Semifinalist at the 2018 ITTF African Championship has beenhaving an impressive season on global stage , which proved catalyst in his movement from his previous position to the current 136position in the world and the fifth best ranked player in Africa.

The 23-year-old has already participated in two major ITTF championships in Hungary and Portugal respectively and he’s set to compete in the Qatar Open later this month in Doha.

Meanwhile, Omotayo’s compatriot, Aruna Quadri’s remains 25th best player in the world as well as the best player from continent ofAfrica, but the youngster described Quadri as inspiration to the players.

“I will continue to work hard because I know it is only through this I can make it to the top of the sport. There is no doubt that it is going to be tough but I am ready to weather the storm and achieve my dream of being among the world’s best.

The global rating and performance of Aruna Quadri have continued to boost our confidence that nothing is impossible with hardwork,” Omotayo said.